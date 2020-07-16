Katy Perry headlining the virtual version of the festival Tomorrowland (video) – Voltage

You might not have thought of, and yet… Katy Perry soon to be the head of poster Tomorrowland Around the World, the digital version of the famous festival in which the original has been cancelled due to the crisis of the Covid-19. “I’m very happy, because I’ve seen [le festival] grow year-on-year, and I’ve always been impressed by the sceneshas given to get to know the singer on a video ad. “I’ve always wanted to participate in the delirium of Tomorrowland, and I am these amazing innovations and inventions in the technology sector since a long time. I’m so happy to be a part of this release, and I hope that my set will make you smile“continued the mother-to-be in a press release.

The girlfriend of Orlando Bloom therefore, from home, in California, like that of 60 other artists also on display. If the organization has planned the decoration typical of Tomorrowlandcreated with the special effects and 3D technology, the viewers must find David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Armin van Buren, or Vini Vici. This special edition, which will take place the 25th and 26th of July next, and which will be broadcast on the Internet, consists of eight scenes, including a brand new one for the year 2020. The chance for Katy Perry to interpret, for the first time, his single namesake Smile“to the right of their future album, which will be released on the 14th of August ? Fans of the cross with their fingers !