Katy Perry : Her birthday too romantic with Orlando… one detail

There are those who spend their anniversary at the Buffalo Grill, and there’s Katy Perry. Far from prime and other salads home, the beautiful singer californian flew in the direction of Egypt, it is what it is, to blow his 35th candle in front of the pyramids of Giza. On Instagram, she shared a whole bunch of photographs, souvenirs, to the astonishing colours, taking the pose to the side of his companion Orlando Bloom. “At the time of Ancient Egypt, it was believed that it was necessary to weigh the heart of the deadshe wrote. It had to be more lightweight than a feather in order to have access to a journey in the afterlife. My mother calls me Pen since I was a little girl and I hope that, after all, my heart has the weight.“

We would have been able to believe that the throbbing Katy Perry would be a bit heavier than that, especially since it’s beating for the handsome actor of his dreams. In couple since the year 2016, the lovers know definitely how to scan the daily life of a back of the hand. To place the knee on the floor, Orlando Bloom had waited until Valentine’s day 2019 to mark the occasion. On the side of Egypt, on the other hand, we have already seen a tad more romantic. Very close to his family, the future husband had brought his mother, Sonia Constance Josephine Copeland, who was also the anniversary. La belle-doche in the legs at the foot of the pyramids… Why not.