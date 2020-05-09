Katy Perry: her commitment to the Unicef – Actu Katy Perry

Katy Perry: a star engaged

At an event at Unicef headquarters on December 3, 2013, Katy Perry has spoken about the reasons of his commitment. As a Unicef goodwill ambassador, at just 29 years old, the pop star wants to particularly encourage the young people to express themselves on the difficulties encountered in their life in order to provide solutions. Through poverty, inhuman, shaken by the violence, abandonment and sometimes even physical abuse, the singer wants to give his help to all the youth in absolute emergency. “I believe that young people have the power to change their own lives, with our help. It is an honour for me to join Unicef as a goodwill ambassador and am committed to do everything in my power to help these children and teenagers come from backgrounds so different, but wishing all the same thing : a better future”. The executive director of Unicef, Anthony Lake, welcomes this initiative: “Katy Perry is already a champion of the cause of the children and we look forward to hear his voice resound in the name of Unicef”.

A harrowing journey to Madagascar

Before becoming a Unicef goodwill ambassador in December 2013, Katy Perry visited in April to Madagascar, one of the poorest countries in the world. On a mission to Antananarivo in the framework of a Unicef mission, the singer is a party to the meeting of malagasy children and women in distress. At the heart of slums in the villages, she is trying to educate the public about the dire conditions of the population: “In less than one week here in Madagascar, I went into the slums of the most overloaded and in the villages, My eyes are all googly in front of the urgent need for a healthier life, nutrition, sanitation and protection against rape and abuse, for which Unicef is mobilizing“.

Small with disabilities in Vietnam

In may 2016, Katy Perry flies away in the rural province of Ninh Thuan in Vietnam. Many children are sick due to dietary deficiencies and malnutrition that they are victims. The program of the association is to integrate the young population, while seeking solutions for a better education. “All of the children I met had dreams of incredible. We need to help them to achieve. Invest to offer to the most disadvantaged the chance to have a better life, it is not only the right thing to do, this is the best way to overcome poverty and to substantially improve the health of children, their education and their well-being”said the singer at the end of his stay. Other personalities, such as Soprano, who became a Unicef ambassador in 2018 or Pink in 2015, be mobilized in favour of the poor.