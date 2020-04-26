Katy Perry : her desires are unusual since she is pregnant

Last week, Katy Perry announced in a new video that she and Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child. Since then, the singer of 35 years, confided about her pregnancy in the show ” Smallzy’s Surgery “.

“I hope that it will be a little girl “, has launched Katy Perry to its public of Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, march 8. Since she revealed her pregnancy to the world with the music video for “Never Worn White” last week after several months of silence, the artist proudly shows its forms as a pregnant woman during her concerts and on his account Instagram.

During the performance of Wide Awake Katy Perry said: “I hope it’s a girl” ❤ #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/fxq1Vkw616 — (@lightperrysk) March 8, 2020

Appeared in Facetime in the show ” Smallzy’s Surgery “, the girlfriend of Orlando Bloom has given his new, and his desires “strange” since she is expecting a child. “I’m not a big fan of spicy food, but, suddenly, it is all that I want to eat spicy, spicy !” she said in her appeal video. To illustrate this new addiction culinary, Katy Perry has such a story told with humor that one of his friends had offered him a limited edition of Tabasco sauce [sauce pimentée, NDLR.] and she could do more. “After becoming pregnant, I went out all the time my beautiful bottle of Tabasco and I told him : “You’re my Grail, I’m going to take you with me everywhere”. I have never been a fan of spices but you need to know to spice up his life ! “

Later in the day, the performer of “Dark Horse” has lent itself to the game of questions and answers live on Instagram, and continued his confidences on his caught-cute today. In particular, she confessed that she had ” eaten the same burrito for weeks “, she loved ” dried mango “, the beef the “dégoûtait” and that it is for this reason that she didn’t eat now as veggie burgers.