Katy Perry : her marriage to Orlando Bloom is still not programmed

After a few stories complicated with his ex, Katy Perry is living the perfect love with actor Orlando Bloom since 2016. Their romance, rather discreet, has accelerated the 14th of July last. On the day of Valentine’s day, Orlando Bloom has offered a splendid diamond ring to the singer to formalize their engagement. Since then, the world has its eyes riveted on one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood, waiting for their marriage. But according to an interview given by Katy Perry on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, the lovers take their time.

As reported by People.com the interpreter of “Chained To The Rhythm” was explained as not wanting to rush. “I believe that everything is going well between us and we are in the process of laying the foundation of our relationship before embarking on this huge project that is the marriage”, is entrusted to the star of 34 years. The singer the more wealthy of the year 2018 explained also want to protect themselves emotionally before going over the cap: “It is important for us to work on us before we take this huge step because we were already married before, and as you know, when you have the thirties, things are not the same”.

If Katy Perry was actually married to comedian Russel Brand and then split in 2011, Orlando Bloom, for her part, was previously married to model Miranda Kerr in 2010.