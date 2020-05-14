Katy Perry : her startling revelations about her reconciliation with Taylor Swift

Since 2014, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were at war ! Recently reconciled, the singer of Firework is back on this moment where the two artists have decided to stick together rather than repeatedly sending of spades.

After years of hate, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are finally becoming friends ! In fact, if the pretty blonde was taking the fiancée of Orlando Bloom in the movie clip Bad Blood, this would be a thing of the past ! In her new video, Taylor Swift had invited Katy Perry, surprising all the fans of the two artists. At the microphone of the radio show The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Katy Perry is back with details on their reconciliation.

” I told myself that she was on the point of starting a new project and that she needed support. And really, as I was finishing my project, I realized how much we have things in common. There must be five other people in the world who may have the same type of conversation and understand what is going on ; we should celebrate our commonalities and our friendship, and to be able to be present the one for the other “.

>> Taylor Swift : her own worst enemy Katy Perry apologizes

After thinking it over, Katy Perry has decided to approach the star :” I went to see it, and I said to him :” Hey, you know what, it’s been a long time and I think we both grew up. I just wanted to say that I’m sorry and I’m really there for you, I love you and I hope we can be friend in the future “”.

Once things are made clear, the two singers found themselves in head-to-head. The singer of I Kissed a Girl reveals :” She invited me to her home and she made me cookies. It really makes its own cookies and they are really good ! I even brought it home “.

She adds :” I can trust and she can trust me. We will see in the corridors of the music industry and we do not we will not, we will extend a greeting. I find it amazing that we have been able to evolve our relationship and I hope that people will learn from this “.