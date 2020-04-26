Katy Perry in mourning …

While the popstar has just displayed her baby bump on Instagram, the fiancee of Orlando Bloom faces the disappearance of one of the pillars of his family.

Katy Perry has announced the sad news on his account Instagram. His grand-mother, Ann Pearl Hudson was, in fact, died at the age of 99 on Sunday, march 8, 2020.

On his post, you will discover a compilation of shots of her and her grandmother. Laughter, grimaces, selfie with Katy, or Orlando and some videos, of what move his 91.3 million subscribers.

“A song for grandma. May she rest in peace, Ann Pearl Hudson ” can we read on his account Instagram.

Orlando Bloom had been able to meet her grandmother in 2017, for the 96 years of this last. And on this occasion, the singer had expressed his desire to celebrate its 100 years. A wish that will only happen unfortunately never.

We wish her a lot of courage for the mom-to-be.

Elise Kalala.