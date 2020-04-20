Katy Perry inconsolable after the death of a loved one – News Katy Perry

Sad news for Katy Perry! The superstar has just lost his long time friend, Kitty Purry. The adorable pussy had accompanied the singer for nearly fifteen years.

In a long message on Instagram, the interpreter of “Fireworks” tells the story : “Kitty Purry has made its way through the window of the house my boyfriend of the time, it was fifteen years ago, she was waiting for a scope and was looking for a shelter. Two litters, and many moons later, this cat of the street became a mascot adorable to many of us. Unfortunately, Kitty has completed use of its 9th life yesterday evening. I hope she rests in fillets of salmon and tuna tartare in the paradise of the grass to chat. Kitty, thank you for the hugs and your company over these years“.

Katy Perry shared custody of Kitty Purry with her brother David Hudson and Gareth Walters.