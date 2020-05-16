Katy Perry is back, her new video is already the buzz !

Are we going dancing all summer on the new single of Katy Perry ? All the ingredients are here in any case. More than two years after the release of his album “Witness” led tubes “Chained to the Rhythm” or “Swish Swish” which had not convinced his audience, the blonde is back. Because yes, for this era, the future wife of Orlando Bloom has decided to stay blonde. Yesterday, she released her new single titled “Never Really Over” and the least we can say is that the talent of Katy Perry to produce the complex pop anthems is not finished. A single with electronic sounds that seem to blend the influences of his previous albums. A possible return to the source for this sixth album, which we know nothing about for the moment.

A clip hippie

One of the strengths of Katy Perry, where its competitors can fish, it is the realization of her music videos. Real universe constructed to embrace the song, hollywood productions, it is a pleasure to watch the clips at each output. One remembers in particular of E. T, in 2011, where she was a descent from space to the Earth grimée in alien, or even Black Horse embodying a Cleopatra 3.0. For “Never Really Over”, Katy Perry and his teams have developed an aesthetic hippie and retro. Pastel colors, dresses, extra-large, hairstyles worthy of Farrah Fawcett, or even an acupuncture session… A very successful video that still grows a little more the single. With 17 million views in less than 24 hours, the success seems to be at the appointment.