Katy Perry is pregnant with a little girl

Katy Perry has chosen to be 100% transparent with her first pregnancy : she was unveiled with great fanfare in the clip Never Worn White and announces now the sex of her baby on Instagram.

Katy Perry is pregnant with a girl

On 4 April, the singer has unveiled a photo of Orlando Boom coated… foam on the raspberry ? Shave cream pink ? Obviously the couple organised a gender reveal party. In any case, she comments, “It’s a girl !”. One way for Katy Perry to announce to all its followers that she is pregnant of a little girl.

Great news for Katy Perry since the singer had already confessed to wanting a little girl. When the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne last month, she had confided to the microphone “I hope it’s a girl !” As a reminder, Orlando Bloom is already dad to a little boy, Flynn, that he had with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

The delivery of Katy Perry’s planned for this summer

A source confirmed the happiness of the future parents for PEOPLE : “They are both super excited to have a baby. They are also delighted that this is a girl. They love to be this amazing thing and positive on which to focus at this time. This is a nice project for them. “

It must be said that this period of confinement due to the pandemic Coronavirus is not simple for everyone, even less for pregnant women. But Katy Perry continues to be positive as explained in this same source : “They stay at home. They are trying every two to exercise and eat well to stay healthy. Katy really hope that everything will be calmed down with the virus at the time of the birth of the baby this summer.”

If, because of the Coronavirus, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have had to postpone the planned wedding this summer in Japan, they will live a moment is extremely strong this year : the birth of their first child.