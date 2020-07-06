Katy Perry is “proud” of Orlando Bloom in the movie “The Outpost” – Actu Katy Perry

By
Kim Lee
-
0
22


Orlando Bloom is the main character in the war movie “The Outpost”, to be published on 4 July, the united States. He plays an american soldier fighting the Taleban in Afghanistan. The chance for Katy Perry to put forth their affection on social networks, during the weekend of the national holiday.

There are many ways to celebrate the 4th of July. One of the ways to celebrate the history of these men and incredible women who protect our freedom every day. So proud of Orlando Bloom who is a true hero. Check out his amazing role in the film the Outpost today !“she says that to the sides of the trailer for the movie.

