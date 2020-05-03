Katy Perry is ready to become a mom ? “She is totally up for it “

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are they going to move to a higher level ? While the two lovebirds are currently preparing their marriage – it was to be held in the month of December, but the date of D-day was finally shifted – it would seem that they are already thinking about starting a family together. It is in any case what was suggested by the actor 42-year-old in an interview to the british radio BBC 1. He confides about his fiancée : “I love the fact that she is adorable with children and it would be great. It is expected that. It behaves itself a bit as a child and she is great with them. When we vacation in the summer, our whole family is reunited, but it remains with the children because she loves it. She is totally up for it. “So, will there be a baby for 2020 ?

Orlando Bloom, is already dad to a little boy

It was during the Golden Globes ceremony that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in January 2016. After several months of relationship in the teeth of a saw – they have formalized their relationship in may 2016 and then separated in march 2017, before returning in September 2018, the two stars announced their engagement last February, on the occasion of Valentine’s day. Since, the future spouses are preparing for their wedding in the greatest secrecy. And for the two stars, this union will not be the first. Katy Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand while Orlando Bloom had said ” yes ” to the supermodel Miranda Kerr, with whom he had a son named Flynn (8 years).