Katy Perry is the pride celebration with a version of the dance of “las Margaritas”

A song in which Katy Perry is asked when one has stopped believing in magic and says that he has tried to bring it down and sing so here in the context of “Can’t Cancel the Pride”, which has just taken place because, despite the covid-19 and as has been said, the name of the event, “we can not cancel the Pride.” As a reminder, the month of June is the month of the celebrations of pride in the united States.

A song that will be on the 5th album of Katy Perry, which should be released on the 14th of August and is accompanied in this version pride a video happy where they are used to put in evidence the colors of the flag of arc-en-ciel, while the “Global Pride” virtual will take place this Saturday, June 27.