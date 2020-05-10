Katy Perry: its funny to fall for the promotion of American Idol – News Katy Perry

The new season of “American Idol” is preparing. The jurors are currently in full filming of the auditions at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Bobby Bones and Ryan Seacrest were in front of the camera.

To promote the new season of the show, the performer of “Dark Horse” has shared a few images on her behalf Instagram. The jurors are then in the middle of a session of roller skating. But unfortunately, the famous singer does not seem quite at his ease. On the first video revealed, it has not escaped the fall!

“Well, I guess you’ll have to watch American Idol next year to see if we kept our jobs”commented on Katy Perry on his account Instagram.