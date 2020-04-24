Katy Perry, James Middleton, Jennifer Lopez… In the midst of a pandemic, the celebrities must postpone their weddings

We will have to wait for the pictures of weddings planned in the weeks or months to come. In France, civil unions are no longer celebrated during the confinement period. Religious marriages are also suspended. The French are not alone in having to postpone this important event. A few celebrities like Beatrice of York, Emma Stone or Katy Perry had planned to say “yes” by 2020. The pandemic that spreads also pushed the projects of personalities, starting with Emma Stone. The american actress was to pronounce his vows in Los Angeles with director Dave McCary, on the weekend of 14 and 15 march. The couple has yet had postpone the date of his marriagesaid Page Six. The duo had published the banns in December 2019, two years after having formalized the relationship.

Jennifer Lopez still has no date of marriage

The american singer Jennifer Lopez, for her, fiancée in march 2019 to Alex Rodriguez. The couple had to marry within the year. In a video conference broadcast at the broadcast “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Monday, 7 April, Jennifer Lopez was said to have put the preparations of his marriage in abeyance. “In fact, it was a bit affected, so we will see what happens now,” said the singer. Honestly, I really don’t know what will happen on the dates. We are just waiting, like the rest of the world. We will see in few months how all this will unfold.”

Katy Perry is mourning the loss of a marriage pregnant

Orlando Bloom, himself, had made his demand to his girlfriend Katy Perry on 14 February 2019. But the couple is going to have to also differ the exchange of its alliances in Japan, originally planned for this summer. “Katy was very excited to be pregnant when she would advance to the altar, said a source close to the magazine People. They were both so thrilled that all the details of the wedding are finalized, but they delay it because of the coronavirus.” The american singer had announced her pregnancy, the 5 march, and had proudly displayed his belly bounced back to Melbourne, during a concert, before being forced to leave Australia and to cancel a series of events to leave the United States, where it resides normally.

Beatrice of York is also concerned

The daughter of prince Andrew, Beatrice of York, continues to prepare for his wedding several times reprogrammed. She was supposed to marry her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, may 29, but the scandal that obscures the prince Andrew had imposed a deferment. The future husband had already been forced to postpone their engagement party, originally scheduled for December 18, 2019. As a result this new type of damage linked to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the couple has therefore decided to cancel the reception of her wedding. The ceremony should be celebrated in private.

James Middleton is not spared

The little brother of Kate Middleton is not spared. In October 2019, he had made his request to his girlfriend, Alizée Thévenet, a financial analyst with French. The duo was scheduled to perform his / her union this summer. “It is very sadbut it is not practical to keep the marriage in this period of crisis, has entrusted a close friend to the Daily Mail, Saturday, march 21. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are happy and able to attend.” In this time of health crisis, the pandemic of Covid-19 spares neither the celebrities, nor the relatives of the royal family.

Liam Gallagher déchante

Liam Gallagher, the former lead singer of the band Oasis, and his bride Debbie Gwyther are also affected by this curse. The couple had planned to marry in Italy in July. The duo has chosen to wait to marry in righteous marriage, the country is very affected by the pandemic. “They both loved the idea of a romantic wedding in the Italian this summer, but the situation related to the sars coronavirus has slowed preparations, “said a source close to the Sun. For its part, the singer confirmed that the wedding would be held in Italy but is celebrated later in the year.

*This article was originally published on march 19, 2020, was the subject of an update.