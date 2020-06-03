Katy Perry, Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande… Their best Christmas songs – News Jonas Brothers

Christmas approach to great not. As every year, the stars are going above and beyond to give songs to their fans. Based on this universe magic and magical, all of them are different. Has the holidays approach, there is nothing better than a good list prepared by the artists NRJ, listen to decompress and get in the mood.

Jonas Brothers “Like It’s Christmas”

The group has surprised their community by revealing “Like It’s Christmas”. Announced on the account Instagram of the band, Joe, Nick and Kevin are bringing their Christmas santa hat. To illustrate the piece, the three brothers have opted for colors that remind us of the period : green, red, and white. All decorated with mistletoe and small stars. “Mariah Carey has given the green light, the holiday season has begun ! Our brand new Christmas song original comes in”.