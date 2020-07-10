Katy Perry, Kane Brown, and Summer Walker: new moments in music

Katy Perry, Kane Brown, and Summer Walker has also released new parts in time for the weekend.
The pop star gives us a hope well-deserved time off with his new single.
“Smile” is the title of the fifth album to come from Perry, of the same name.
The song is upbeat and contains a letter about perseverance and she he has shared the story in his account of Instagram official.
“I wrote the title song of the album, while I was going through one of the darkest periods of my life and that I had lost my smile,” she wrote in an article with the title share a sample of the song. “This album is my way into the light – with stories of resistance, of hope and of love. “
The new album will be released on the 14th of August.
Kane Brown – ” so Be it “
The summer is all about the love songs and country singer Kane Brown is at what point this can be tricky.
He urges his fellow artists Swae Lee and Khalid sing the ups and downs of relationships.
The air combines the Brown and Khalid, who have already collaborated on a remix of “Saturday Nights” of Khalid.
Walker was – ” life on earth “
Summer Walker does not like to be famous, but given his talent, is not likely to change any time soon.
The singer has spoken of suffering from extreme social anxiety, to such an extent that the appearance and performance have been difficult.
His latest EP, ” Life On Earth “, it only contains five titles, and many have the hope that there will be more music.