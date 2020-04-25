Katy Perry : La star is pregnant escape a heavy penalty

By
Kim Lee
-
0
18


The award was originally dropped on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Flame was given by a federal jury in the sum of $ 2.8 million in damages for the plagiarism of his title, Joyful Noise.

Katy Perry, convicted of the offence by a jury, should pay him a little more than us $ 550 000 (nearly 500,000 euros). The label of the singer, Capitol Records, had to pay the sum of $ 1.2 million in damages and interest. The producers of Dark Horse had also been sentenced to pay.

Katy Perry, rapper Juicy J and producer Dr Luke, were accused of theft of intellectual by Flame. The fiancee of Orlando Bloom and his collaborators would have copied the instrumental of the song Joyful Noisedating back to 2008, to produce their hit single Dark Horse, released in December 2013. Katy Perry and Marcus Gray faced one another in court in Los Angeles, July 18, 2019.



