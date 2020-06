Back in the spotlight with “Daisies” a new single carries a message of hope, Katy Perry has performed a service light for the talk show ‘Good Morning America’.

Confined, the artist has interpreted the song in a garden covered with a bed of daisies. At the end of the service, the artist lies down next to a large smile designed with the help of flowers. An index that has awakened the curiosity, since his next opus to be published on 14 August could simply be called Smile.