Katy Perry loses her trial, she plans to appeal

The verdict is in : Katy Perry and his team have been accused of plagiarism for the song Dark Horse. According to the justice, Katy Perry would be so much inspired by the “Joyful Noise” to produce his title. Because of this, nearly 2.78 million in damages and interest are claimed, The amount could up a storm but let’s be honest, this is nothing compared to what was able to lead Dark Horse since its release five years ago. However, via a press release published in the magazine Variety, Katy Perry and his team we know that they were going to do call : “There is no offence. There is no similarity substantial. The only thing in common is an expression not protected – the notes C and B uniformly spaced – repeated”, say they.

They continue : “Musicians, such as musicologists from around the world, express their helplessness in this regard. We will continue to fight at all appropriate levels to rectify this injustice “. While Katy Perry seems to be a teaser for a new single, the pop star seems to not want to admit defeat. It will therefore need to show patience, to the time a decision is made…