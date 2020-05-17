Katy Perry, on the path of redemption

Cultivating an image eccentric in a world of candy multicolor, singer Katy Perry, pregnant, aspires to inner peace. Meditation, her mother, her future husband and even the pope have contributed to his metamorphosis.

You think it’s a little frosty, if égosillant under a disco ball while fluo dressed. A bit childish, in the image of the pop fast-food that it delivers. Katy Perry, 35 years old, cultivates the image of eccentric, as Cindy Lauper before her. A patchwork of sound and visual borrowing as much to Lewis Carroll and his Alice that the beam power of the supermarkets.

“I get drunk, I cure the nose, I swear, I fart! I don’t care, I have no intention of becoming president of the United States”, launched in 2008, to 24 years of age. A true gamine, until in his words: “I’m a mix of Amy Winehouse at the biggest and Lily Allen in addition to skinny!” The second, outraged, will retaliate by swinging in public his mobile number…

His celebrity, Katy Perry swear not to be desired. “I never wanted to become famous,” she says. It is a collateral effect of the dream that was mine. […] Me, I just wanted to make music, go on stage, to express my vision of the world in songs. The rest has me a little escaped…” Lucid, she has the decency not to complain.

Second of three children of a couple of pastors pentecostal, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson – her real name – was born on 25 October 1984 in Santa Barbara (California), where she grew up. The family is devout. Mary Perry, his mother, was a catholic before embracing the faith of her husband. Katheryn singing in the church. In Hudson, we listen only to gospel music. The small ones are deprived of MTV. “Our Madonna, it was Amy Grant,” recalls Katy.

To pay studies to the children, the parents take on debt. They may solicit food banks to eat. At the age of 13, Katy receives his first guitar. It follows all compulsory education to the religious school. It is a true tomboy. She is looking for. The religion of his parents suffocating. A rock group, Queen, and especially its lead singer, Freddie Mercury, will the release: “The song “Killer Queen” has helped me to assert myself as a young girl of 15 years. Freddie Mercury has given me confidence in myself.”

No one is free of sins. Mary, his own mother, would have slept with Jimi Hendrix! As for his father, he hides a past of drug addict.

With the help of two rockers of Nashville, Katy Hudson released a first album of gospel music in 2001. A failure. She has 17 years old, renamed Katy Perry and landed only to Los Angeles. The producer Glen Ballard, close to Celine Dion, hiring in Columbia where, for three years, she wrote for others, until a scout from Virgin Records, Jason Flom, the draws at the Capitol. His chance is there.

She recorded the album “One of the Boys”, which tumbles in the spring of 2008. Cardboard world. Only his parents are dismayed. “I Kissed A Girl”, it’s a bit too much for them. “Have I ever kissed a girl? Of course, justifies the singer. It would be too hypocritical to sing this song without it.”

Perhaps fearing to see his parents and join the ranks of those who accuse it of satanism, she strives to appease them: “I believe I have a deep relationship with God. I pray all the time, for self-control, humility, etc, with a lot of gratitude.”

Katy Perry becomes a global phenomenon. His third album, “Teenage Dream” (2010), five titles, including “California Gurls”, at the top of the us charts, this that no woman had managed before it. She has even created her own label, Metamorphosis Music, in 2014. The following year, her clip “Dark Horse” and “Roar” exceed one billion views on YouTube! Her business – including her fragrances – is flourishing. She is involved with Unicef, supports the victims of aids, finally integrates in 2018 the jury of “American Idol”. ABC pays out $ 25 million to have it and extends its contract in 2019.

In spite of everything, the grand Californian (1 m 73) is not a contented wife. After a first love with Travie McCoy of the group Gym Class Heroes, Katy Perry met the English actor Russell Brand in 2009. The duo, wacky, gets married in India on October 23, 2010, but fourteen months later, the singer to be dumped by SMS, a message is sent, delicacy supreme, January 1, 2012. It will be followed by other flirtations, but his failed marriage has made her depressed. It will consider even suicide…

Popularized by “the Lord of The Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Orlando Bloom, handsome, seduces in early 2016 and… the leaves at the end of one year. Katy Perry’s dark in alcohol.

On the sidelines of a tour in Asia, it will, however, resume. “My mother asked me to accompany her to mass,” she says. She sang songs, which she had not done for forty years, and it made me upset.” In this church of the end of the world, Katy Perry is invaded by the emotion. For fifteen years, she has been practicing transcendental meditation, that helps to “reset”, as she said. Here it is ripe to regain the faith. Orlando Bloom returns to it. On February 14, 2019, he asked her to marry.

Another meeting, at the Vatican, this time, plays with his destiny. Katy Perry is in Rome to attend a conference on meditation. The sovereign pontiff receives it. Illumination. “I am a big fan of pope Francis,” she says. It is a rebel. He brings the Church to humility.”

At the beginning of march 2020, bringing online its new music video “Never Worn White”, the singer announces that she is pregnant of a girl, who will be born this summer.

The preparations for the wedding, scheduled in Japan, were torpedoed by the Covid-19. In Australia for a series of concerts, Katy Perry departs after having lived twenty-four hours of anguish at the Park Hyatt, Sydney, hotel, where Tom Hanks and his wife fell ill…

Orlando Bloom, filming in Prague, arrives in the nick of time to go back home in California. It may console his beautiful. Kitty Purry, the cat loved, who accompanied him in the last fifteen years, has just pass away.