Katy Perry : pregnant and stylish, its the most beautiful looks of pregnancy

It is through the clip Never Worn White that Katy Perry has revealed the march 5, 2020 her pregnancy. Since then, and despite the confinement, the star has made few public appearances (especially on tv, and from home she revealing her looks pregnancy colourful.

Because of the pandemic, the issuance American Idol where Katy Perry is sworn to, has had to adapt. In effect, the candidates must now sing from their living room (or the terrace, it is a choice) and the jurors to listen to them also at home. As well, the filming could continue and Katy Perry we had a blast with her looks pregnancysometimes very off-beat. The star does not hesitate to disguise itself in a hydroalcoholic gel, a proof that it is not ready to settle down !

Pregnant, Katy Perry stays true to her style

One might think that the pregnancy would have calms down the singer : not at all ! Katy Perry persist and sign with looks colorful, sequins and outfits always at the forefront of the trend. She also put on airy dresses with sleeves balloons on high waisted pants guns that he piquerait well.

