Katy Perry pregnant, her marriage with Orlando Bloom in danger ?

The year 2020 will be special for Katy Perry since the singer will welcome her first child. It is in his latest video that the american star has revealed her pregnancy while she spins the perfect love with Orlando Bloom : “There’s going to be a lot of things this summer. I’m going to give birth, literally and figuratively… to something that you attiendiez for a long time. I’m excited, we’re excited and happy. This is probably the longest secret I had to keep it,” explained Katy Perry during a live on Instagram. But while the singer has recently revealed on the Canvas his baby bump, Katy Perry must now face problems within her marriage.

“They go through some ups and downs”

According to US Weekly, the relationship between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom “has changed considerably since she learned that she was pregnant. Orlando and she is undergoing some ups and downs. Katy needs to handle the stress of a first pregnancy, and Orlando is stressed at the idea of having a child in their lives at that particular time,” explained a source. Katy Perry had herself acknowledged during an interview with Ryan Secret that there was a “lot of friction” between her and her companion. In spite of everything, Katy Perry is “filled with joy and exalted by her pregnancy, as she has always preferred to be a mother rather than a star.” Let’s hope that the impending arrival of their daughter going to allow Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to reconcile.

By Alexia Felix