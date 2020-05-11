Katy Perry, pregnant, interprets a mine for baby during the singing of Disney

Katy Perry took part in The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II Sunday and sang the lullaby beloved “Baby Mine”, but of course, she made an extra effort.

The singer and judge of American Idol performed the song while she was dressed in a costume of the mother of Dumbo, with his poodle, Nugget, disguised as Dumbo.

As fans know well, the song was presented for the first time in the animated film of 1941 Dumbo and has been a part sweetheart since.

The selection of songs was certainly appropriate for Perry, given that she is expecting a little girl. The candidate to the 13 Grammy is pregnant with her first child. She is expecting a little girl with her fiance Orlando Bloom Later this year.

Perry announced the good news at the end of the clip “Never Worn White” in march. Since then, she has continued to keep fans updated on her journey of pregnancy, including by posting pictures of her baby and talking to it. cravings. She also recently told his followers that the social distancing was forced to “slow down”. In addition, a source has weighed on the life of the singer of 35 years of age and the actor 43-year-old house in the middle of the global pandemic of sars coronavirus in April.