Katy Perry, pregnant, interprets a mine for baby during the singing of Disney

Katy Perry took part in The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II Sunday and sang the lullaby beloved “Baby Mine”, but of course, she made an extra effort.
The singer and judge of American Idol performed the song while she was dressed in a costume of the mother of Dumbo, with his poodle, Nugget, disguised as Dumbo.
As fans know well, the song was presented for the first time in the animated film of 1941 Dumbo and has been a part sweetheart since.
The selection of songs was certainly appropriate for Perry, given that she is expecting a little girl. The candidate to the 13 Grammy is pregnant with her first child. She is expecting a little girl with her fiance Orlando Bloom Later this year.
Perry announced the good news at the end of the clip “Never Worn White” in march. Since then, she has continued to keep fans updated on her journey of pregnancy, including by posting pictures of her baby and talking to it. cravings. She also recently told his followers that the social distancing was forced to “slow down”. In addition, a source has weighed on the life of the singer of 35 years of age and the actor 43-year-old house in the middle of the global pandemic of sars coronavirus in April.
“They have experienced ups and downs like everyone. It is difficult to be stuck at home and anxious to remain in good health,” said an insider. “They were excited about their marriage and everything has changed very quickly. They have had to adapt their lifestyle and everything they do. This has not been easy. But they are also grateful for this time and to be able to slow down and really be together . Once the baby came, they know that it will never be like that. They are trying everything to enjoy in the moment and take things as they come one day at a time. This has been a bit stressful for Katy to be pregnant during this health crisis, but she feels very lucky that they are in good health and that she may hope to become mom. “
You can watch the performance below!
Perry was not the only celebrity to occur during the song. Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Halsey, John legend, Jennifer Hudson, Shakira, Rebel Wilson and Josh Gad there were a few of the other big names in the programming star.
In addition to bringing a bit of Disney magic to the viewers, the virtual event has helped raise awareness of Feeding America.