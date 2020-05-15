Katy Perry pregnant: it is revealed naked in “Daisies” – Actu Katy Perry

Katy Perry announces the release of his new album

The output of “Daisies” is symbolic for Katy Perry. In fact, this title will be one of the first singles of his new album. During a live given on his account Facebook, the singer confided to his fans: “I’m going to release an album this year, containment or not. We will not let this virus stop us from dancing, even if you dance at home”.

Katy Perry says, this album will be much different from the previous ones: “It won’t be like the previous albums, you will not necessarily have the same means of carrying it out, but I hope that the music will speak for us”.