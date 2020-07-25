Katy Perry pregnant: Jennifer Aniston for godmother? She reacts

The love and family life of celebrities fascinate their millions of fans. Those of Katy Perry are eagerly awaiting her delivery and the birth of her first child. They also learned that the pregnant singer and her husband Orlando Bloom chose the baby’s godmother. Katy Perry reacted to this ” crazy rumor “!

It was on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show that Katy Perry spoke about her presumed choice for the godmother of her child. The singer spoke in a duplex with Australian host Kyle Sandilands. The latter asked him if she and Orlando Bloom had chosen actress Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of their future baby.

” She texted us because we get along well with her and Orlando is a good friend of her, and we said ‘Wow! That’s a crazy rumor!’ Katy Perry explained. Everything has been said about her. But I guess it’s a funny rumor. I have no idea where she came from. But, you know, it’s the product of the media and the internet. ”