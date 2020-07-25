Katy Perry pregnant: Jennifer Aniston for godmother? She reacts

The love and family life of celebrities fascinate their millions of fans. Those of Katy Perry are eagerly awaiting her delivery and the birth of her first child. They also learned that the pregnant singer and her husband Orlando Bloom chose the baby’s godmother. Katy Perry reacted to this ” crazy rumor “!
It was on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show that Katy Perry spoke about her presumed choice for the godmother of her child. The singer spoke in a duplex with Australian host Kyle Sandilands. The latter asked him if she and Orlando Bloom had chosen actress Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of their future baby.
” She texted us because we get along well with her and Orlando is a good friend of her, and we said ‘Wow! That’s a crazy rumor!’ Katy Perry explained. Everything has been said about her. But I guess it’s a funny rumor. I have no idea where she came from. But, you know, it’s the product of the media and the internet. ”
The rumor arose after the confidences of an anonymous source at the British tabloid Daily Mirror. The clue ‘revealed that Orlando Bloom had asked Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of his future little girl, a request accepted by the ex-heroine of the series Friends. She would also be very close to Katy Perry. “ She is obviously delighted and of course cried when they asked her to be the godmother. Katy and Jen are very close. During the confinement, they took walks together keeping a good distance from one of the other and they made up for a lost time, “confided the insider. Jennifer Aniston is already the godmother of Coco (16), the daughter of her best friend,
Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in March. She starred in the clip for the song Never Worn White, where she displayed her already very rounded belly.
Orlando Bloom is already the father of a boy named Flynn (9 years old), born from his previous marriage to Australian top model Miranda Kerr.