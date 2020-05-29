Katy Perry pregnant : look, the “cosmonaut” to over 4000 euros

Dresses neon yellow, combinations of rabbit, wigs, flashy, and even fancy dress toilet paper, or hamburger : Katy Perry is clearly not the kind of woman to go unnoticed. Seen as an alien by some because of her looks, ultra-bold and colorful, Katy Perry also knows how to handle perfectly the outfits Haute Couture.

Present for the launch of SpaceX on may 27, 2020, the singer of 35 years was scheduled to hold a livestream on the occasion of the launch of the rocket carrying two american astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken, to the international space Station. If the launch has been postponed to may 30 due to weather conditions, Katy has even posted on Instagram of the outfit she had decided to wear for this big day.

Passionate by the world of space (as evidenced by its title E. T released in 2011, which evokes the extraterrestrial life), the mom-to-be unveiled wearing a glitter dress Balenciaga (estimated at 4000 euros). Fitting the head to the feet, the fiancee of Orlando Bloom was also wearing a pair of heels to 800 euros, and earrings estimated to be 400 euros of the same brand. Pregnant of a little girl, the artist was able to reveal in the beauty of its baby bump in this outfit very lookée perfect for the occasion.

The event which finally had to be deferred, Katy will have the opportunity to imagine a whole new outfit for the launch which will take place on Saturday. An appointment that his fans should not miss and which will explore the interpreter of the title Teenage Dream in a whole new look, we imagine, already, cosmic !