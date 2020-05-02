Katy Perry pregnant, she gives news of her pregnancy

Katy Perry is a woman filled. As a couple, with Orlando Bloom, the singer is now pregnant with her first child : “There’s going to be a lot of things this summer. I’m going to give birth, literally and figuratively… to something that you attiendiez for a long time. I’m excited, we’re excited and happy. This is probably the longest secret I had to keep it,” explained Katy Perry during a live on Instagram. And after having revealed that her first child will be a girl, Katy Perry has given some news this Wednesday, April 29, during her stint in the show “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” the last ultrasound : “I had an ultrasound and my daughter was in the process of moving. I really have a video of her making me a finger ! I was there : ‘This is my child !”.

Katy Perry disrupted by the sars coronavirus

Katy Perry then admitted that she wondered “who was going to inherit all of [ses] held absurd”. However, the singer has made it known that the epidemic of the coronavirus disturbs her : “Is what I want to risk my life or is it that I really need that watermelon ? Is it that I can prevent this craving ? I am easily influenced. When my baby was the size of a waffle – this was before the confinement, I woke up one day and I asked : ‘Give me a waffle !’ You know, these apps that you say : ‘Your baby is the size of it, your baby is this size. Well, today, it is the size of a waffle ?’ Very well, give me this waffle right now !”. Katy Perry is expected to give birth to her baby in a few weeks.

By Alexia Felix