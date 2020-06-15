Katy Perry pregnant: she says to the era in which Harry Styles has been a true gentleman – Actu Katy Perry

The past month of march, Katy Perry revealed to your audience your pregnancy through the video for the song “Never Worn White”. After several years of romance with Orlando Bloom, the singer of “I Kissed a Girl” is and has to give birth to their first child, a girl.

But before confirming her pregnancy to her fans, Katy Perry had already sold the wick to his family and especially to his friend Harry Styles. And as evidenced by the confidences of the singer at the microphone of the BBC Radio 1, the ex-member of One Direction has learned the news during a flight: “I saw it on a plane, it was fun, he explained. I’ve seen it before on a plane before announcing that she was pregnant.”

Harry Styles real gentleman”

Between the two seats, the duo has exchanged a couple of words. And the news of her pregnancy, the singer of “Watermelon Sugar” did not hesitate to offer your seat: “He was very happy for me, it was so sweet. I was sitting near his seat on the plane and once I told him I was pregnant, he got up from his seat and said to me: ‘Well, sit down in my seat.”

A special attention that has obviously softened the girlfriend of Orlando Bloom: “I said to him:” No, I’m just going to sit in my seat which was right in front, but he was a true gentleman.”