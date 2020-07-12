Katy Perry pregnant : star has chosen Jennifer Aniston as the godmother of her baby

While she prepares to become a mom for the first time, Katy Perry has already chosen who will be the godmother of her daughter. After being interviewed, the singer has chosen to Jennifer Aniston for this role !

If the announcement of the pregnancy of Katy Perry had surprised more than one, the choice of the godmother of your baby is also unexpected ! While the singer of 35 years, it is expected to give birth in the next few weeks to her first child, she revealed that her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, and she, had been chosen to Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of her child ! When asked by the tabloid british The Suna source close to the trio said : “Jennifer is very excited about this and has cried when they asked him.“At the top of your list of godfathers and godmothers potential, it is, therefore, the ex-star of the series Friends who would have won the jackpot !

If we do not know the two stars so close, it seems that Jennifer Aniston has been very present in these last few months for the interpreter of Never Worn White and they have demonstrated their dedication to the small family : “Katy and Jen are very close. During the containment, they did go for a walk together, watching from a distance from one another, and have spent a lot of time to recover the time lost.“If the actress has no children, she does not lack, however, no experience with them. In effect, she is already the godmother of Coco (of 16 years), daughter of Courteney Cox, also known as Monica Geller on Friends.

Pregnancy sawtooth

Sunday, 10 may 2020, it was during an episode ofAmerican Idol Katy Perry had expressed in her first pregnancy : “I don’t know what it is to be a mother, although I have always felt very maternal towards my friends and my fans, but I know that I am about to go to the next level.“Live, the singer explained that she could not contain her tears of a few days, simply, “looking at your toes or doing simple tasks.“Next to her, her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, was revealed to Associated Press : “This is really awesome, she’s not complaining, she does it all. It is impressive the way it handles, the way it works as usual.”

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news