Katy Perry pregnant ? The singer finally comes out of the silence (video) – Voltage

In recent times, Katy Perry was indeed in turmoil ! And for good reason… The interpreter of I Kissed a Girl followed up with the punches. In fact, last August, the model Josh Kloss, in particular known for his appearances in the series Newport Beach but also for the clip Teenage Dream Katy Perry, has accused the star of sexual assault in a long message posted on his account Instagram : “Happy birthday to one of the jobs most baffling, aggressive, and demeaning”first writing the dummy before telling one of their nights where everything changed, nine years ago. “I saw Katy several times after her break up with Russel [Brand]. That day, I had brought a friend who was dying of desire to meet. It was the birthday party of Johnny Wujek. And when I view, we are directly tight in the arms, knowing that at this time there I always had a weakness for it. But then as I turned to present my friend, [Katy] pulled on my sweatshirt Adidas and lowered my underwear as hard as she could to show to a few of his friends and the crowd around me and my penis. Can you imagine how I felt pathetic and embarrassed ?”, then sued the man.

Serious charges very quickly followed by Tina Kandelaki, a television presenter Georgian who claimed to have been also the target of the singer. If Katy Perry has never been expressed formally after these various declarations, the star is now the target of rumors that believe pregnant.

Katy Perry is expecting a baby ?

On the 14th of last February, Katy Perry has been a nice surprise for Valentine’s day. His companion, the actor Orlando Bloom, was asked in marriage with a beautiful diamond ring, estimated at five million dollars. However, this does not mean that the star is already pregnant. If the rumor has persisted for several years already, the U.s. has had to deny several times, explaining in particular Hollyscoop she loved “go to In-N-Out Burger and Taco Bell” to justify his little belly. “I still love alcohol, then this is not for any of the following”, she had said then. More recently, during the festival Jazz and Heritage in New Orleans, the singer has touched the belly, stating : “I like to eat” to explain that his belly was not that of a pregnant woman. In sum, Katy Perry is just a normal woman who likes to have fun with food, and she has a good reason !