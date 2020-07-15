Katy Perry pregnant : the star has already found a nickname, adorable with his daughter

Pregnant, Katy Perry has entrusted to have found a curious nickname for his daughter. Take a look at what.

Pink journal ! Katy Perry is now pregnant with her first child. The singer of 35 years is expecting a little girl , the fruit of her love with Orlando Bloom. For the actor, this will be her second child, the little sister to Flynn, born in 2011 from his relationship with supermodel Miranda Kerr. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are, as one can imagine, in a small cloud. In interview to the american radio Hits of the Radio, the star has revealed the nickname she gave to her daughter, which gives you a kick in your belly. “I call it Kicky Perry at times. I love word games”– does she know. Note that the “Kick” means “to kick” in English.

Katy Perry takes good care of his health for the well-being of your daughter. And this goes for the physical activity. “I move around a lot in this time, she did know. The doctors tell me: ‘stay active, all is well. Everything that happens in the upper part. To Follow as well.’ So dance and sing a lot“detailed of the star.

Still no name

And if she has already found a nickname for your little girl, she still has not found the true name. “We have not yet found one to her, explained to Katy Perry, cited by the american magazine People. One hesitates to with several names, and I think that it is that which we say. I’m going to see and I’m going to say, ‘Ah, yes, yes, you are named well, it is very you.“

A little earlier this month, Orlando Bloom was not hidden their joy at the idea of becoming a father again at the spectacle of america Good Morning America. “I can’t wait. It’s a magical moment when an angel appears on Earth, and this is exactly how I feel. I cherish those quiet times at home, just you and the family with a baby, we feed, simply be present and see what can help and what you can do to keep the life in the world“he said, a philosopher, a actor.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news