Katy Perry pregnant : this index on the first name of her baby

This is no longer a secret : the singer Katy Perry is pregnant with her first child. It is indeed with the actor Orlando Bloom, she is ready to give life for the first time. And it is in song that she had announced the news. In fact, in the clip of its title Never Worn Whitea young woman of 35-year-old had hinted at his belly is already quite round. Since, it is via the social networks that Katy Perry unveils information about her pregnancy and her future child. On Friday, 3 April, the singer has put her lover, the head bewildered and covered with a cream pink to announce the arrival of a little girl. “Girls run the world”added the singer to localise his message on Instagram.

Then, at the approach of childbirth, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have already thought of a name for their daughter ? According to the Daily Mail, it is very likely, since the singer would have thought to call her daughter the same first name as his grandmother passed away on march 9, 2020. Ann Pearl Hudsonthe paternal grandmother of Katy Perry died shortly after the announcement of her pregnancy. Thus, the interpreter of Roar and Firework would like to pay tribute to him. “Katy plans to name it Pearl, Hudson or Ann”would have entrusted sources. “This is the grandmother of Katy that she is a woman fighter today. Katy thinks that this is not a coincidence that a soul is gone and another comes.” would they have continued.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom : is their marriage postponed

It should be noted that in addition to the baby, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had planned to seal their union at a wedding held in Japan. But due to the coronavirus, the latter has had to be postponed. “They had expected 150 guests (…)They were both delighted that all the details of the wedding are finally put in place, but they are making a break because of the sars coronavirus”, said a source close to the couple in the magazine People.

