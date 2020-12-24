CELEBRITIES

KATY PERRY PRETENDED TO BE ZOOEY DESCHANEL LOOK-ALIKE TO GET INTO CLUBS

Katy Perry took advantage of the resemblance to Zooey Deschanel by choosing her as the protagonist of the video “ Not the End of the World ” (in which aliens mistake the actress for the singer, making her do a concert), but this is not the first time she has taken advantage of his famous double!

During a chat between the two on an Instagram Live, the artist revealed that he pretended to be Zooey to get into the Los Angeles clubs: ” I have to admit something – she said – When I arrived in LA I was quite a nobody and you were getting that big at the time. It was like Zooey Deschanel ruled the world. And at that moment I got so many compliments that said I looked like you. “

In 2008 her first hit singles or I Kissed a Girl and Hot n Cold n were released, while the actress had already starred in several films and in that year she was at the cinema with three films: Yes Man, E Venne il Day and Gigantic.

” But I have to confess something. When I arrived in LA, I went to clubs a lot – continued Katy Perry – I wanted to get into clubs but I had no money, I had no acquaintances, I had nothing and sometimes I would pose for you to enter the clubs “.

Zooey Deschanel had already guessed something: ” People were saying to me, ‘I saw you!’, But I am a frequent visitor and they insisted: ‘I saw you! Our eyes met.’ Then they started talking to me about this girl, Katy, who looks like me … “.

” The first time I met you, I was so relieved that you are so pretty. When people tell you you look like someone you never know what that someone is like. I said to myself, ‘Oh my God, she’s great. Thank you. ‘ “.

