Katy Perry: proud of her baby bump during a charity concert in Australia – Actu Katy Perry

Katy Perry was more radiant than ever at the charity concert organized, in the small town of Bright, Australia. This event is the result of the fires that have ravaged the forests in the country.

The singer, who is pregnant, was wearing a green dress very flashy. Proud of her baby bump, she had opted for a held tight under his chest, highlighting her small belly. His shoes turquoise electric, have also made a sensation. Katy Perry has performed his greatest hits in support of the firefighters australians who have risked their lives in recent months in the endless forest fires.

On stage, the american artist had a thought for all Australians. “I heard the stories of evacuation during christmas and new year but as I saw all the people who volunteered as well as their families, it reminded me of my home. The music is a community, it is people, and to touch the hearts of people.”