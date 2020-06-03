Katy Perry, Rachel Legrain-Trapani, Laura Smet… These stars soon to be moms

In 2020, some stars will give birth to their first child when others expand their family. Rachel Legrain-Trapani is part of this second category. In a few weeks, the former Miss France will give birth to her second child, seven years after the arrival of his first child, Gianni, born in 2013. After his love story media with Benjamin Pavard, Rachel Legrain-Trapani, who will be 32 years old this summer, has found happiness in the arms of Valentine Leonard, model and former candidate for reality tv.

For others, such as Katy Perry, this pregnancy is the first. The singer, who was due to marry in Japan with Orlando Bloom, announced the good news, in march last, the end of the clip Never Worn White. “I am happy, we are happy, that is certainly the secret that I had to keep the longer. But I knew that I needed to tell you in a special way, such as through a piece of music because it is how we communicate”explained-it.

A first child 36 years for Laura Smet

First child also approach for Laura Smet. According to our information, the daughter of Johnny Hallyday is five months pregnant. At 36 years of age, the actress, who shares her life with Raphael Lancrey-Javal, has not yet formalized the happy new. As for Lea Michele, she will give, she, too, soon birth her first child. The 2 last may, the star of the series Gleemarried Zandy Reich since 2019, announced the happy news by posting a photo of her baby bump taken on Instagram. For all these women, the year 2020 is already fabulous and it will be even more in a few weeks.

