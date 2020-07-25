Katy Perry reacts to the announcement of her pregnancy!

Very friends with Nicki Minaj for many years, Katy Perry sends her all her congratulations on her first pregnancy.

On Instagram, the American rapper Nicki Minaj announces her pregnancy. Singer Katy Perry shares her joy of being pregnant at the same time as her! MCE shows you everything in great detail.

It’s no longer a secret! For a few months now, Nicki Minaj has been keeping her fans hanging out. If they suspected a pregnancy, the American rapper preferred to keep the mystery.

Thus, the interpreter of “Super Bass” ignored all questions from Internet users. Except one. Last May, a Twitter user asked him to show him his baby bump.

“ Soon, but you’ll have to wait a few months. The world is not ready hahahah 🥰 ” replied the young woman. However, no one knew if she was serious.

Today we know it does! Indeed, Nicki Minaj is tired of lying to his audience. It must be said that she can no longer hide it physically.

So, it is on Instagram the great rival of Cardi B has decided to announce her pregnancy. News that leaves no one indifferent. Neither her fans nor her friends.

The proof with Katy Perry! Pregnant herself, the singer is delighted with the pregnancy of her longtime friend. Moreover, the latter leaves him a hilarious comment under one of his publications.

Nicki Minaj can approve her idea

Indeed, the pregnancy of Nicki Minaj moves the whole world. The figures speak for themselves: the photo has been liked by more than 10 million people. It’s pretty good!

Moreover, the comments are also numerous. But among the 335k messages, that of Katy Perry holds all the attention of the main concerned.

So, the “California Gurls” singer writes, “ I selfishly hope it’s a girl so we can swap our outfits. “ After all, it would be practical!

For the moment, Nicki Minaj has not yet responded to his comment. It must be said that the messages are raining under its publication. But we’re sure she loves the idea.