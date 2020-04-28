Katy Perry reprend Born This Way of Lady Gaga in American Idol, the sequence buzz

While a reversal of “Shallow” Lady Gaga by anonymous made a huge buzz on the social networks, the Mother Monster is still very silent while it is quite expected with his sixth album. If a first single, “Stupid Love”had been leaked, it is always the quiet flat on the side of the singer of 33 years who has also stopped his residence in Las Vegas until the end of April 2020. However, its old tubes continue to talk about it and inspire the younger generation, as a candidate of the American Idol in the United States. For his audition, the latter wished to interpret “Born This Way” but was quickly interrupted by the judge Katy Perry, who has done much to respond the users…

Judging that the candidate was singing too fast the lyrics of the song, Katy Perry it has been suggested to slow down the pace and gave him a live demonstration. A sequence anodyne that she posted on her Twitter account and that has yet made the buzz on the web ! Many fans have validated the fact that the interpreter of “Roar” love this success of Gaga and that she is the advocate of the kind. Even if the two superstars never really crowded, they have already had the opportunity to meet and congratulate in the scenes of the most prestigious ceremonies of music, enough to create a certain complicity between them. In addition, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga have a common point, since they are both part of the best performance of the half-time show of the Super Bowl.