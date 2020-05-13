Katy Perry request a new trial after a loss of $ 2.8 million for copyright infringement

Despite a unanimous decision of the jury against Katy Perry last year, the lawyers of the superstar of the pop reiterate their requests for a new trial to correct a “travesty of justice”.

Last week, Digital Music News has reported that the rapper christian Flame claimed damages even more important against Katy Perry – which is to say, in addition to the original, a reward of 2,789 million for copyright infringement on “Dark Horse”.

In August, the flame relatively obscure (his real name is Marcus Gray), has stunned the legal team at a high price of Perry at Greenberg Traurig LLP and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP with a decisive victory in violation of copyright law by a unanimous verdict of the jury.

Already, the lawyers based in Missouri to Flame have slapped Perry, Capitol Records, Max Martin, Dr. Luke, Kobalt and other employees with a bill of $ 20,000 – just to rub things. Now, while the court decides if Perry and his team will face another $ 250,000 in interest penalties, the legal team of the singer collects her wits and back.

In a folder boomy 45 pages filed with the district court of the United States to Los Angeles before the New Year, the armada significant legal Perry has demanded a correction to a “travesty of justice”.

In a few short paragraphs, the legal team of Perry – led by Christine Lepera of Greenberg Traurig, said that “the verdict of the jury was, in effect, a travesty of justice – a proof of the inability of the jury to follow the instructions of the jury and form of verdict special, which were carefully and correctly given by the Court.

Recaractérisant more the loss, as an erroneous decision, the record notes that “the record of the first instance does not support simply is not a finding of copyright infringement”, while declaring categorically that”there is only one outcome that is consistent with the legal standards applied to this file in first instance: no copyright infringement was not proven by the plaintiffs in the law. “

This last reference to “as a matter of law” is here crucial. Team Perry says essentially that the decision of the jury is without object, while the legal team of unbridled Flame reminds the court that justice has been rendered.

In addition, the lawyers of Greenberg Traurig, Mitchell Silberberg declined to respond to Digital Music News, in particular, on the persistent question of the interest costs estimated at $250,000.

But the legal team of Flame would be wise to do in the face of a challenge extended. In his large folder, the team of Perry to dismantle any instructions from the jury to the testimony of experts, while réattaquant the fundamental issues that should constitute a violation of the copyright law. This includes the arguments of the Flame in which his song, “Joyful Noise”, was “widely distributed” and therefore known to Perry and his team of producers.

“The applicants are completely unaware of the defendants” showing that even though “Joyful Noise” was widely circulated, and this was certainly not the case, nor [Henry Russell] Walter [aka Cirkut] or [Lukasz] Gottwald [aka Dr. Luke] (nor any other author of the “Dark Horse”) has seized the opportunity to hear the song, “ continues the request.

Earlier, the team of Perry has launched the wheels on a call the entire time, with a sort of serious challenge likely in 2020. Indeed, the play-by-play is not only closely monitored by Team Perry, but also the entire music industry.

