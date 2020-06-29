Katy Perry revealed to have thought of suicide in 2017

The life of a star is made of ups and downs. It is, in any case, which leads to Katy Perry from the beginning of his career. The singer, currently pregnant with her first child, was in charge of the radio “in Radio” in one of the most challenging times that have marked his career. Back in 2017, therefore : Katy has just separated from Orlando Bloom, and released a new album titled “Testimony” : “My career was on an upward trajectory, again and again, and then there was a small set, it is not so great when you look from the outside. But for me, it was an earthquake. I had been given so much and I was literally split in two. I was separated from my boyfriend, which has become the future father of my baby. And then I was excited to be able to fly again with the release of my next album. But the criticism does not pass, so I’m just crashée. “

If the period was especially hard for Katy Perry, she pulled out something positive from this episode of his life : “it was very important for me to be broken that I have been able to find my integrity in any other way. And live my life, aside from being a pop star is hungry for success all the time. The gratitude is certainly what has saved me the life, because if I had not found, I would be lying in my own sadness and I probably would have committed suicide. But I have found the way to be thankful. If I was really wrong, I gave a few laps and laps and laps and I said : “I am very thankful, I’m thankful for…” even if I wasn’t in a good mood. “

A period that has come to fix. Katy Perry has consulted with psychologists to deal with mental health problems. Back with her partner Orlando Bloom, she is waiting for a girl that should come into the world in a couple of months.