Katy Perry reveals have considered suicide when Orlando Bloom has wanted to stop smoking

Singer Katy Perry is living the perfect love, and is awaiting a happy event with the actor Orlando Bloom. But it has not always been the case…

Today Katy Perry shows his happiness to the world by the multiplication of images of her round belly, otherwise, said of her baby bump, in the réseux social, when you do not reveal images of the ultrasound of his son, that should see the light of day in a couple of weeks. Even if the pregnancy is sometimes accompanied by moments belowshe can have the love and support of the man of her life, Orlando Bloom.

But the singer has not known to times that are easy in this relationship. In the year 2017, as just revealed in an interview, she even thought of suicide when Orlando Bloom, who shared his life, had the idea of leaving after a year of relationship. “My career was on this path where we rode, rode and rode, and then I had the slightest change, is not as big of a point of view outside“she explains that in CBC. Of about taken by the Daily Mail : “I had given so much, and I was literally broke in two“.

A rupture that coincides with the questions professional

The singer continues the confidences in the interview. “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now the future father of my baby. And then I was excited by the idea of flying high for the next record. But the validation is not me spacey, so I’m crushed“he says Katy Perrythat in June of 2017 was coming off of his fourth album, Witness, who will sell the same to more than 900,000 copies.

With the benefit of hindsight, Katy Perry claims to have learned a lot from this period of depression : “It was so important for me to be broken in order to be able to restore my integrity in a completely different way“he says, and adds that it has allowed you to live your “life as a pop star is hungry for success all the time“.

“Lying in my own sadness”

“If I had not found [ma gratitude]I would be lying in my own sadness and I probably would have skipped”, spear to the mother-to-be, which explains that now “grateful“when you feel depressed, especially during your first pregnancy, where she feels especially flush with the skin. “The hope has always been an option for me, due to my relationship with God and with something bigger than myself“he concluded, obviously very positive about the future, and now more supported than ever.