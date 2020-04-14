Katy Perry reveals her baby bump for the Easter holiday

On the occasion of Easter, Sunday, April 12, Katy Perry has not hesitated to play the game. Wearing a disguise of a rabbit, the singer known the world has taken a photo to post on his account Instagram. Its combination emphasizes her round belly. Pregnant with her first child, the singer of 35 years, shows gradually to its more than 94 million subscribers in the progress of her pregnancy. One thing is for sure, his fans are excited since the photo has been liked almost 3 million times. Major celebrities, but also friends of the star have expressed their joy at the comment as the actress Mae Whitman : “Cute with this baby “. This is not the first time that Katy Perry unveils her baby bump. On the 8th of march, the interpreter of “I Kissed a Girl” saw the launch of the world championship of cricket female and took the opportunity to publish a few shots where you could see her little belly.

A pregnancy is very much expected

A few days ago, still on Instagram, Katy Perry had announced the sex of her baby with Orlando Bloom : “It will be a little girl. The baby should be born in the middle of the summer., ” she posted. For the actor, 43 years old, it will be his second child as he already is father of Flynn, 9 years, with the supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in a relationship for four years now. After their engagement in 2019, they had to get married this summer in Japan, but it has been suspended because of the sars coronavirus.