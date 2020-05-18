Katy Perry reveals new details (very funny) on the applicatio…

More than three months after the marriage proposal from Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry has revealed new details on their evening of Valentine’s day.

The evening of Valentine’s day in 2019, will be unforgettable for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. That evening, the actor asked for the hand of the singer. But not everything has not gone as he had imagined. “It was Valentine’s day and I had to work that day, remembered Katy Perry during the show Capital Breakfast. Orlando was clean-shaven, he was not wearing sneakers… at that moment, I said to myself : ‘Ah, thin, there is something going on’.”

Katy Perry told that her future husband was especially nervous taking him to the restaurant. At this point he left ordered for both of them on the menu. Out of their dinner, the singer was convinced that he was going to offer him a show. “I thought I’d go somewhere and then I got on a helicopter, continued the singer of 34 years. There, he asked me my hand and I said yes. We landed on a building where there were all of my family and my friends. There were tons of flowers.” But at the time of making his application, Orlando Bloom was close to disaster.

“What’s funny is that we had champagne in the helicopter. The box that contained the ring was in his pocket and he had written everything he wanted to tell me on a note, explained Katy Perryvery fun, on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live. And while I was reading his word, he pulls out this box too big for the pocket of his coat, tearing the pocket of his coat and his elbow pat on the champagne. Result : the bottle was broken and there was champagne everywhere.”

