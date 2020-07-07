Katy Perry reveals “reality of pregnancy” in a short video on Twitter

Pregnant with her first child, Katy Perry is entered in the 3and month of pregnancy, with all the transformations, sometimes stunning that it generates. The singer has found that his belly button is completely distorted now. There is nothing more normal in this stage, but as each step of this adventure of mommy-to-be, she wanted to share it with their followers on Twitter. “The reality of the pregnancy”she says, all smiles.

In fact, in accordance with the future dad, Orlando Bloom, pregnancy “to wonder” for Katy Perry and the girl : “She never complains, she is fully in her.”recently, said the actor.