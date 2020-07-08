Katy Perry reveals the title of one of his next hits, “with Watery Eyes” – Actu Katy Perry

The new album of Katy Perry is coming closer ! While the star has recently released two singles taken from his next opus, entitled “the Daisies” and “Never Worn White”, she just made a couple of revelations about another of his future success.

During a virtual interview with Adam Rivers on the radio KC101, in the united States, has, in effect, gave to know the title of one of his upcoming songs. It is “with Watery Eyes”, or in French, “eyes full of tears.”

This song fits perfectly with the current mood of Katy Perry which is said that almost all of the time spent. She explains : “It is quite literally dance through her tears. It’s really echo… It’s like a slap in the face”.

Katy Perry will release his album in the month of August?

When confidences in Instagram, Katy Perry has revealed that her next album could be out before the end of the year. Since there are many rumors on the Canvas, suggesting that the opus will be released this summer!

The output of the disk could surely coincide with the arrival of the baby of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The couple announced last march that they were expecting a little girl!