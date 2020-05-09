Katy Perry reveals two new versions of “Harleys in Hawaii” – Actu Katy Perry

On 16 October last year, Katy Perry has offered a new song for his fans. It is called “Harleys In Hawaii” evokes a story of love passion and enrolled in another register of the singer.

Released on the same day, the clip has already been viewed over 14 million times. It puts in scene the interpreter of “I Kissed a Girl” in bikeuse and then a singer in a bar, dive into a real jump back in time.

Less than a month after the release, Katy Perry offers two remixes of this song to its community: “Go pimentons it all,”was it written on his account Instagram. One was recorded with Kandy, an american producer and the other with Win and Woo, a group of well-known music in addition to-Atlantic, all right landed in Chicago. So, do you like it?