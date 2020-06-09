Katy Perry sang “Daisies” and “Firework” to the “Dear Class of 2020” – News Katy Perry

In this time of health crisis, everything is upset. Many students do not attend is probably not to their graduation. This is why, in the United States, an event in tribute to these young graduates has been organized on YouTube Originals, with the presence of various artists.

Invited by Michelle and Barack Obama, Katy Perry has agreed to participate in this graduation a virtual. The mom-to-be, wearing a white dress revealing her baby bump, addressed the students, facing the camera: “Let’s turn these ponpons and make things official she said. Whether you have a real cap and a ponpon or an iPhone taped to a pizza box, this is the time for everyone across the world to obtain their diploma at the same time. No matter where you are, remember: the ponpon goes from right to left.”