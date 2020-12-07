CELEBRITIES

Katy Perry says sleeping has been a ‘challenge’ with her daughter Daisy

Posted on

The singer gets six hours less sleep than she used to after welcoming Daisy Dove Bloom.

The good sleep became a distant memory for Katy Perry after she welcomed her little daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, 3 months old.

The Grammy Award-winning singer addressed the pros and cons of motherhood during a virtual interview with David Lynch’s Foundation Meditate America.

She admitted: “I am a new mother. My daughter, it is a great gift, but sometimes there is a challenge regarding the dream, no matter how much support I have.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

For Katy, there are times when she begins to wonder, “But where am I going to get that extra six hours of sleep that I used to get? Where did they go?”.

At times when you are “desperate,” the only thing that calms you is Transcendental Meditation (TM). “There have been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes” and soon after, I get the deepest rest. “

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.4K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

To Top