Katy Perry says sleeping has been a ‘challenge’ with her daughter Daisy

The good sleep became a distant memory for Katy Perry after she welcomed her little daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, 3 months old.

The Grammy Award-winning singer addressed the pros and cons of motherhood during a virtual interview with David Lynch’s Foundation Meditate America.

She admitted: “I am a new mother. My daughter, it is a great gift, but sometimes there is a challenge regarding the dream, no matter how much support I have.

For Katy, there are times when she begins to wonder, “But where am I going to get that extra six hours of sleep that I used to get? Where did they go?”.

At times when you are “desperate,” the only thing that calms you is Transcendental Meditation (TM). “There have been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes” and soon after, I get the deepest rest. “