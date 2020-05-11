Katy Perry shared an ultrasound astonishing of her baby

Not even born, the little daughter of Katy Perry decided to show themselves in surprising ways during an ultrasound.

Like mother, like daughter. On Monday 11 may 2020, Katy Perry shared a video of her last ultrasound. One hears the laughter and wonder of the singer as well as the doctor. A medical appointment far from ordinary and that may be revealed the character of the child that the star is preparing to welcome with his friend Orlando Bloom. “When your daughter who is not yet born makes you finger from the womb…” is it fun on Instagram. “Look, she raises the middle finger”, confirmed the doctor laughing in the video.

A mini judge invites

True to his position as a jury in the tv hook “American Idol” equivalent of “France has an incredible talent,” where artists in all genres clash, Katy Perry is now “helped” her baby for judging performance. Sunday, may 10, in an episode that was to focus on the Disney universe, the american star had again showed his belly is very rounded. “I don’t know what it is like to be a mother, though I always felt very maternal towards my friends and my fans, but I know that I’m going to go to the next level”, she acknowledged. It is then addressed to his fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. “She gives shots when there is good performance. So let them be good but not too much because it is painful !”, she joked.

“I’m doing the day-to-day”

In order to embody how hilarious the role that it will in a few months, the artist of 35 years has chosen the costume which, according to it, suited him perfectly : the mother of Dumbo. “I don’t see any difference”, she writes with a sense of humor. “I feel a little big and very pregnant,” said the interpreter of “Roar” during a live Facebook. Then she had to marry the next month with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry had also confessed that it is sometimes difficult to stay positive. “I had to reschedule my plans. I’m doing the day-to-day,” she concluded.

Has to read also : Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, pregnancy, stressful and a little crisis