Katy Perry : she speaks without a filter of his depression

“Now, I have done the work and I’m still doing it emotionally, spiritually, physically, psychologically… And I’m going to give life ! So, it all ends in a rather positive way eventually”, he completed the popstar, which of course hinted at his future birth. These words some stretching on the side of Good morning America are clear : they remind us of how important it is not easy to get out of a depression. And that this evil being must not be taken lightly. Its effects are both psychological and physical.

These statements publicized are all the more important as the depression for not less than 264 million people in the world, reminds us just as the magazine Stylist. A number of the most dizzying. That is to say, if many of the anonymous have need of testimony without a filter, which sets out a reality – yes, yes, this reality that scares a lot of other things, anonymous. Far from the stigma and prejudice.

Also, Katy Perry is not the only one to put words to what she suffers, or has suffered. Icon of a generation – as is the performer of Firework – Billie Eilish is also hold back on the phases in the darkest of its short existence. “One day, I was alone in my hotel, and I remember that there was a window right there. I remember crying because I was thinking about how… I was going to die,” she told the american channel CBS. Listening to him, “to be able to get out of this shell was very liberating”.

And the teen idol to conclude, at the address of such 264 million people involved : “please, take care of yourself and be gentle with yourself”. Of benevolent advice willingly shared by Katy Perry.